Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud that led to a person being deceived into depositing a large sum of money into a Bitcoin machine.

OKANOGAN COUNTY- The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a case of fraud reported on Jan. 22, involving a community member who was deceived into depositing a large sum of money into a Bitcoin machine.

Deputy Orr, leading the investigation, discovered that the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be Sgt. Johnson of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. The caller ID displayed a local phone number, adding credibility to the scam. The victim also received additional calls from individuals impersonating Okanogan County Dispatch and court officials, demanding payment to resolve a supposed legal issue.

Following the instructions of the scammers, the victim deposited money into a “Bitstop” machine located at Okanogan Market IGA, believing it was owned by the Department of Justice. Upon learning of the deposit, the OCSO obtained a search warrant and seized the machine, recovering $23,000 in cash.

“If you receive a call similar to this, hang up and call Okanogan County Central Dispatch to verify the name of the suspected fraudster and file a complaint. Do not give personal information or send any amount of money. Although this victim’s money was recovered, it will be tied up in the ongoing criminal investigation until released by the Prosecutor’s Office when no longer needed as evidence for potential prosecution.” said Undersheriff Dave Yarnell.

The Sheriff’s emphasizes that local law enforcement and Okanogan County Courts do not request payments via Western Union, gift cards, or Bitcoin. Residents are urged to be cautious and to verify any suspicious calls by contacting Okanogan County Dispatch.