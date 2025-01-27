Oroville fire departments will purchase a 75-foot aerial ladder firetruck

The Oroville City Council approved the purchase of a firetruck with a 75-foot aerial ladder at their Jan. 18 council meeting.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council approved the purchase of a firetruck with a 75-foot aerial ladder for the Oroville city and rural fire departments at their Jan. 18 meeting.

Oroville Fire Chief Bruce Rawley appeared before the council to discuss the firetruck, which is in Michigan.

“It is a 1997 model and would replace the American-LaFrance ladder truck that can’t be repaired because the parts to fix the pump are no longer available,” said Rawley, adding that the $55,000 to pay for the truck would be split between the city and rural fire departments.

Rawley said he wished the truck, which has 16,800 miles. was closer. He said the truck would be available for pick up in 45-60 days after testing was done to ensure everything is functioning as it should.

“I’ll entertain a motion to allow the fire chief to work with the Rural County Fire Commissioners to purchase the ladder truck,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

Councilman Kolo Moser made the motion to approve the purchase and it was seconded by Councilwoman Tasha Shaw. The motion carried unanimously.

The old ladder truck, from the 1970s, was sold to Oroville by the Omak Fire Department for $15,000. Prior to Oroville purchasing it, the truck was a familiar sight as it was the only ladder truck in the county and Omak often was called to help when it was needed on large fires. However, Omak purchased a newer truck with a 75-foot laddr and offered it to Oroville for a deal. Unfortunately, due to the age of the truck when the pump went out it was considered too expensive for the city to have repaired, according to Chief Rawley. A new firetruck with a 75-foot ariel ladder can cost anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million.

“Is there any value to our old truck?” asked Councilman Mike Marthaller.

“Not really, we could put it out to bid, someone might want the engine out of it,” said Chief Rawley.