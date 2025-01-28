Anglers brave the chill for a successful Bonaparte Ice Fishing Derby

The 3rd Annual Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby was a resounding success, drawing 320 anglers and 439 class entries to the icy waters.

TONASKET – The 3rd Annual Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby was a resounding success, drawing 320 anglers and 439 class entries to the icy waters. Despite a chilly start with temperatures at -5 degrees, participants enjoyed excellent ice conditions and sunny skies.

The event, held at Bonaparte Lake Resort, showcased impressive catches, with a total of 29 fish weighed in. Cory McLaughlin from Walla Walla took home the top prize with a 24.5 inch, 4.5 pound tiger trout, earning him an Ion Auger and $1,320. Craig Paul from Lynwood secured second place with a 20 inch, 4.18 pound rainbow trout, winning a Garmin Striker 4 Ice Fish Finder and $660. Jason Wilson from Kettle Falls claimed third place with a 22.25 inch, 3.43 pound tiger trout, receiving a fishing pole combo bundle and $396.

In the Mult-Species Category, Teodoro Nunez from Chelan was the only angler to bring a mixed bag, including a tiger trout, rainbow trout, and a big kokanee, totaling 3.875 pounds. Nunez won a Clam Outdoors one-man flip shelter, a Work Sharp sharpener, and $750.

The Youth Division saw Cameron Chinchen, from Anacortes, triumph with a 23.5 inch tiger trout weighing 4.06 pounds, earning him a Humminbird Ice 55 fish finder, a Work Sharp Knife sharpener and 347.50. Prizes were awarded to youth participants up to eighth place, with leftover items generously distributed among the children.

The derby’s success was made possible by the support of numerous sponsors, including Bonaparte Lake Resort, High Mountain Utilities, Enumclaw Auto Exchange, and many others.

“Without their support none of this would be possible. I also want to say thank you to Bonaparte Lake Resort staff and helpers who made this all come together,”said Eric and Heather Cruz.

With remaining cash and prizes set to enhance next year’s event, organizers of the event expect the Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby event will continue to grow.

“Thanks to our wonderful ice fishing community for coming out and once again making this the biggest ice fishing tournament in Washington,” said derby organizers.