Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has new Mobile Command Vehicle/Trailer

The command trailer’s purpose is to support county agencies and entities in the county during unusual or disaster events.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has taken delivery of a new Mobile Command Vehicle/Trailer (MCV) that was ordered in June of 2022 and received in December 2023 .

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the newly completed Mobile Command Vehicle/Trailer. While some finishing setup continues, the radios are programmed for use with local and commonly used VHF and UHF frequencies,” said Undersheriff Dave Yarnell.

The command trailer’s purpose is to support county agencies and entities (city, county, fire, EMS and other special purpose districts) in the county during unusual or disaster events. The Mobile Command Trailer improves the county’s capacity and ability to respond to events that have occurred and will occur again, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office,

The MCV is a 28’ trailer with two primary rooms: The front half is a communications room with communications equipment and work counters while the back half room is a briefing/work room with benches and a worktable. The intended purpose of the MCV is to support agencies during events that exceed day-to-day operations.

The intended use of the MCV:

• Continuity of Operations as a backup 911 dispatch center if dispatch had to be evacuated;

• Continuity of Operations support for agencies;

• Support planned events: Stampede, County Fair, other events;

• Crime scene long team presence, shelter, investigator rest and recovery, lighting and scene security; and

• Unplanned major events: Wildfire, Mass Casualty, Natural Disaster, other events as requested by agencies Public engagement, information stations, charging station

The MCV is offered to agencies in support of their agency operations in service to Okanogan County residents

The Mobile Command Trailer was ordered in June of 2022, manufactured in Ferndale, Washington and delivered December 2023. The Mobile Command Trailer, communications equipment and incorporated technology is 95 percent grant-funded.