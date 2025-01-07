Wenatchee Valley College announces new dean of Allied Health and Professional Technical Programs.

WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College announced the appointment of Tracy Donnelly as the new dean of Allied Health and Professional Technical Programs.

Donelly’s first day was Monday, Dec. 9. In her new role, Donnelly will provide leadership in planning, organizing, administering, developing, and assessing instruction programs, projects, and initiatives including curriculum, instruction, academic assessment, shared governance, outreach, and faculty professional development. She will oversee the allied health, business and computer technology, and technology and industry programs. Donnelly will provide guidance for industry advisory councils, workplace clinicals and internships, and enrollment management.

“Dean Donnelly brings extensive experience supporting faculty across allied health and career-technical programs in large rural districts, much like WVC,” said Vice President Tod Treat. “Her appreciative and thoughtful leadership promises to drive meaningful progress toward advancing and aligning our programs with the needs of our community. I am eager to see the positive impact of her guidance.”

“As the new dean of Allied Health and Professional Technical Programs, I am excited to lead the charge in providing our students with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to thrive in today’s ever-evolving healthcare and technical fields,” Donnelly said. “My goal is to foster a collaborative environment where academic excellence, innovation, and industry partnerships come together to ensure that our graduates are not only prepared for the workforce but are also equipped to make a lasting impact in their communities. I am also deeply committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, with a particular focus on expanding opportunities for Indigenous, Hispanic, and other underrepresented groups. Together, we will continue to advance educational opportunities that meet the needs of our diverse student body and the industries they will go on to serve.” said Donnelly.

Donnelly most recently served as director of operations of Workforce Training and Continuing Education at the College of Eastern Idaho. She was also dean of Continuing Education at Northern Lights College in Dawson Creek, B.C., and Health Sciences director at Clackamas Community College and Klamath Community College.

In these roles, Donnelly has mentored, coached, and supervised faculty; worked closely with First Nation and Indigenous communities to create supportive systems; and took part in community engagement and industry needs assessment. She has developed management plans, used innovative teaching and learning strategies such as rapid learning and game elements to help students succeed, and administered curriculum development along with large budgets and federal grants.

Donnelly holds a master’s degree in Public Health, a specialization in Environmental/Occupational Health from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, a Health and Physical Education teaching license from the University of Idaho, and Bachelor of Science in Health Education and Athletic Training from Southern Oregon University.

