Tonasket Council hears urgent calls to address Kratom risks

TONASKET- At the Tonasket City Council meeting held last Tuesday, a pressing safety concern was brought to the forefront by a representative from the Tonasket School District, Kristi Krieg. The issue at hand was the rising prevalence of a substance commonly referred to as “gas station heroin,” also known as Kratom.

“I am here tonight not only as a parent and community member but also as a representative of our local school district,” said Krieg.

During the presentation, Krieg, highlighted the growing availability of Kratom in local convenience stores and gas stations, raising alarms about its potential impact on the community, particularly among youth. Kratom, derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, is often marketed as a natural remedy for various ailments but has been linked to dependency and adverse health effects.

“As a parent, I am alarmed by how easily these dangerous substances are accessible. As a community member, I am concerned about the broader implications for public health and safety. And as a school district representative, I see firsthand the challenges our youth face in navigating an already complex world full of harmful substances,” said Krieg.

The council listened intently as Krieg detailed what she called the “reality” of these products.

She said they are often marketed or perceived as “legal” or “safer alternatives,” but are anything but safe.

“Their presence on store shelves normalizes their use and gives the impression of legitimacy, which can be particularly enticing to young, impressionable minds. Increased access to these substances will likely lead to increased use among our youth, exacerbating an already critical issue. At a time when we are fighting against an onslaught of harmful drugs affecting our youth, it is disheartening to see these over-the-counter items contributing to the problem. I urge this council to consider measures that can limit the sale and distribution of these dangerous products in our community,” said Krieg.

Several community members, including a school counselor and a local Physicians Assistant (PA) Richard Massey provided compelling testimonies on the issue. Massey shared his concerns and emphasized the need for increased awareness and regulation. Other residents echoed these concerns, urging the council to consider their importance.