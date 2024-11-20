Gary Hirst hired as new Oroville Police Chief

At the Nov.19 Oroville City Council meeting, the city offered the position of Chief of Police to Sgt. Gary Hirst.

OROVILLE – Following a short five-minute executive session at the Nov.19 Oroville City Council meeting, the city offered the position of Chief of Police to Sgt. Gary Hirst.

“We really appreciate all the time and all the work that he did,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

Hirst will take over the position held by Mike Langford, who announced he was retiring in mid-October and had his last day on Nov. 15. Hirst was officer in charge while Langford used his vacation days.

Hirst told the mayor and council he appreciated being hired to fill the chief’s position.

“Now we need to find another officer,” said Chief Hirst, referring to the fact that the city will be an officer short with the retirement of Chief Langford and Hirst taking the chief’s position.

Hirst who has been putting in extra time while Langford was away, said he was looking forward to getting some sleep that night.

The new police chief first joined the Oroville Police Department as an officer in 2016, then went to work as an Okanogan County Deputy. In 2023, he returned to work for Oroville in the sergeant’s position.