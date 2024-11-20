Dale Sewell, 92, of Oroville, Wash. died Nov. 12, 2024. He was was born Nov. 1, 1932 in Iowa to Alice LuVerne Tucker and Herbert Baak.

Dale Kenley Sewell, 92, died peacefully in his sleep on November 12, 2024, in Omak, Washington. Dale was born November 1, 1932, on the family farm in Denison, Iowa, to Alice LuVerne Tucker and Herbert Baak.

Dale’s father, Herbert, passed in 1934 and his mother, Alice married Lumen Paul (L.P.) Sewell in July 1936. L.P. and Alice had three children of their own (June, Joe, and Jon) and L.P. later adopted Dale, giving him the Sewell family name.

After graduating from high school in Peterson, Iowa, Dale served as an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952–1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Meyer, the same year he left the Navy. The newlyweds then moved to Springdale, Arkansas where Glenda worked as a Registered Nurse and Dale attended the University of Arkansas, graduating in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in Geology.

With few jobs available in the United States for newly minted geologists, and with the couple’s first child on the way, Dale found a career alternative with the U.S. Border Patrol. He was first stationed in Chula Vista and Temecula, California, then in Pembina, North Dakota and Alpine, Texas before arriving in Oroville, Washington in 1966 where he served until his retirement in 1985 as a Border Patrol Captain.

A lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, Dale had a passion for working with rifles and handguns. He built, equipped and repaired firearms, both as a hobbyist and as a gunsmith. He enjoyed target shooting and was also an avid outdoorsman, fishing and going on hunting expeditions whenever he could, both in the Continental United States and Canada, at times hunting even from horseback. Some say he walked like John Wayne, maybe even better than John Wayne—a fact Dale always denied! (He was a man with a good sense of humor who enjoyed laughter as much as he enjoyed watching Westerns and specials on Military History.)

He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Glenda Sewell, his children, Laura Brown, Robin Sewell and Kip Sewell and his sister June Janecek. He was preceded in death by his brothers Joe and Jon Sewell.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, with details to be announced. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.