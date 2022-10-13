William ‘Bill’ Duncalf

With profound sadness, the family of Bill Duncalf announce his passing on September 25,2022 at the age of 88 years.

Born William Franklin Duncalf on June 27,1934 and raised in Renton Washington by his parents, the late Albert and H. May Duncalf. Bill graduated from Renton High School, attended Central Washington University and then joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey, California.

Bill’s first love was horses. He often talked about his first job at Longacres Racetrack where he was a groomer and a horse cooler for his father.

Bill was an industrial engineer for The Boeing Company for over 30 years. After retirement, Bill made his home in Tonasket where he settled into the easier pace of life. He spent his time hunting, fishing, serving on the Tonasket Planning Commission and having coffee at Don’s with his buddies. This is where he met his future wife, Evelyn.

Bill and Evie loved spending all their time together while having many fun adventures in the area they called home. They enjoyed camping, traveling, cheering for their beloved Gonzaga basketball team and so much more.

Bill is survived by his wife, Evie; daughters, Sherry (Gary) and Patty; stepdaughter, Penny (Alan); grandchildren, Jeremy, Zach, Shandy and Dyann; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (Gary) and Richard and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Albert and nephew Trevor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.