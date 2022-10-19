Darrel Dean Hickman, longtime resident of Tonasket Washington, was born on September 15, 1939 to Mabel Lena (Dietsch) and Joseph Butler Hickman in Ansley, Nebraska. He passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at his home, on Monday October 10, 2022 in the presence of his family.

At a very young age Darrel moved with his family from Nebraska to Wenatchee, Washington. He attended Sunnyslope Elementary and Wenatchee High Schools. In 1961, after enlisting in the United States Air Force, he and Shirley Scroggie were married. Darrel was trained and stationed at various AF Bases, including Lackland AFB in Texas, Chanute AFB in Illinois, McChord AFB in Washington State, 405th Transportation Squadron at Clark AFB in the Philippine Islands, Selfridge AFB, Michigan and the Air National Guard in Van Nuys, California.

Upon discharge from the service in 1967, he and Shirley and their two sons, Kevin and Eric, returned to Wenatchee where their daughter, Dara Lynn was born.

Darrel worked for Neal’s Auto Body Shop and was a partner in H&H Body Shop in Wenatchee. He later moved his family to Okanogan, Washington where he managed Price Motors Body Shop.

In 1975, he bought his own shop in Tonasket and proudly taught his kids his trade and Shirley was bookkeeper. Hickman’s Body Shop was truly a family affair! Darrel was so fortunate to have Lee Orr, a loyal employee, friend and fellow pilot at his side.

In 2003, after 28 years, Darrel and Shirley retired and sold their home and business and moved down the road aways where he enjoyed gardening and yard work but never quite gave in to the “retirement” thing.

Darrel had a wealth of humorous sayings and right up until the day he passed away. Darrel’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with, and telling all his “kiddos,” his many stories ‘bout the good ol’ days and flying his own private airplane and their need for God’s guidance in their lives! He was a member of the Tonasket Flying Club for many years and loved working the Fathers Day Fly-In and giving kids rides.

In 2009, a great grandbaby, Kyra, came to live with us and Darrel became “Papa” to her! On May 29, 2013 she became, not only, “Papa’s Sidekick” but also our legally adopted daughter. Darrel is a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Omak, Washington. Thank you Pastor Schwarz and our Church family for all of the Love and Prayers. Thank you to Hospice for making it possible for us to care for him at home.

Darrel is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, his loving wife, Shirley Hickman; son, Kevin Hickman of Twisp; daughters, Dara Lynn Hickman of Wenatchee and Kyra Joanne Hickman at the family home in Tonasket; grandsons, Jeremy Hickman of Omak and Joey Hickman of Twisp; granddaughter, Tawsha Lynn Morgan (Sean McCallister) of East Wenatchee; son, Eric Hickman and grandson, Jericho Hickman and great grandson, Josiah Hickman of Spokane and granddaughters, Sharaye and Rikki and Reilli. Also surviving are sisters, Carol Newton of Moses Lake and Lena (Chuck) Asher of Wenatchee and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews. Special kids of the heart, Stephanie Hickman, Darren and Peggy Curtis, Danielle Osborne, Renee Engh and Lyrik, Asia and Ana.

Darrel was preceded in death by three grandbabies, Kayla Dawn, Colton Dean and Hailey Dawn Hickman; his parents and six sisters, Ann Reister, Doris Compton, Lois Boyd, Leola Seibert, Linda Rash and Sandra Oakes and two brothers, Tom and Joe Hickman and daughter-in-law, Annette Hickman.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 West 4th Ave., Omak, Washington on Saturday October 22 at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. Pastor Bryan Schwarz will be officiating. Memorials suggested to: Alzheimer’s Research, Omak Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.