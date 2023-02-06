Seventh District legislators invite constituents to upcoming telephone town hall

Seventh Legislative District legislators Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy and Reps. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Repulic and Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda. Submitted photo

OLYMPIA – Legislators from the 7th Legislative District are inviting constituents to participate in a telephone town hall on Monday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the ongoing 2023 legislative session.

Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, will talk about legislation they are sponsoring as well as their priorities for the legislative session. In addition, they will take questions from listeners and offer survey questions during the one-hour event to get important feedback from their constituents on key issues.

An automated call will go out a few minutes before the event to landlines in the district. However, if you do not have a land line, or you want to make sure you can participate, you can call 509-476-8976 on Feb. 13 from 5:45 p.m. all the way through the program. At any time during the event, listeners can press the star sign on their telephone keypads to ask a question.