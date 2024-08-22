Lillian L. Bena, 89, was born March 17, 1935, in Loomis, Wash. to Robert and Lillian Bigelow. She died Aug. 5, 2024 in Yakima, Wash.

Lillian L. Bena, 89, was born March 17, 1935, in Loomis, Washington to Robert and Lillian Bigelow. Surrounded by family, Lillian peacefully passed away August 5, 2024 at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington.

Lillian grew up on cattle ranches and farms and had many occupations in agriculture and farming. She worked as an apple packer in Oroville, Tonasket and Selah at various times of her life. Lillian also would be known to many as a bartender in Bob’s Tavern in Tonasket, a waitress and cocktail waitress at the Wagon Wheel in Selah and at the Yakima horse racing track during racing season. She retired from Snokist Cannery in 2006.

Lillian married Ronald L. Finley in Oroville, Washington on March 17, 1954 and together they had four children, Steven, Robert, Ronda and LeAnn.

After moving to the Yakima area in the early ’70s Lillian met the love of her life and in February of 1976 and married Nolan S. Bena. Her family doubled in size with Nolan’s children, Bill, Bob, Caroline and Bradley, also welcoming Tammy into the clan.

Lillian also insisted that the only steps at her house were at the front door therefore all the kids in the family were always referred to as “her kids.”

Lillian enjoyed many activities with her family. Depending on the time of year you would find her enjoying fishing at Rimrock Lake, mushroom hunting, wood cutting and tending her gardens of roses, iris and allium. Lillian was a very generous and loving person, assisting any who crossed her path that needed some assistance in life. Lillian will be missed by many and fondly remembered by family and friends as “MOM.” Additionally, we will forever remember that when you ask “Mom” how she was doing she always gave you an answer of “fine.”

She is survived by her children, Steven (Judy) Finley of Tonasket, Robert (Sheryl) Finley of Port Orchard, Ronda Finley of Richland, LeAnn O’Connor of Spokane; stepchildren, Bob Bena of Yakima, Caroline (Roger) Lambert of Yakima and Tammy (John) Creighton of Innisfail, Canada; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bigelow and Lillian Owens; brother, Robert Bigelow Jr; her spouse, Nolan Bena; stepsons, Bill Bena and Brad Bena; grandsons, Justin Bena and Allen Croix.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, followed by a gathering for refreshments at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr, Yakima, WA 98901.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com for the Bena family.