Ton Brooks

Tom A. Brooks, age 83 of Oroville, Washington, died on December 2, 2022 at home. Tom was born on March 31, 1940 in Yuma, Arizona to his parents Jack and Lucille Brooks.

Tom was a retired Arizona tire mechanic. Tom had a love of old cars. He enjoyed his family and he loved all of his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carmen Brooks; his children, Tom Brooks Jr, Tracy Brooks, Amanda Brooks and Harold Jensen; his 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and his sister, Alice.

Tom is preceded in death by his son, Troy Matthew and his brothers, Jimmy, Gene, Charlie, Vernon, Robert, Sammy Jo and Danny Lee.

The family held an intimate family memorial dinner at home with Carmen, with Amanda Brooks officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.