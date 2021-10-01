Margo Joelle Evans

Margo Joelle Evans, born September 15, 2021 in Yankton, South Dakota to her loving parents Josh and Shayne Evans, went to be with her family in heaven on September 16th, 2021. Margo was small but strong and fought hard, giving her family time to hold, feed, and connect with her. She is now Daddy’s, Mommy’s and sisters Lilly Ann and Harper Evans, “Little Angel.”

She is survived by her Great Grandmother, Joelle Hawkins (Tonasket, WA), Grandparents Richard (Gene) and Debbi Burbery (Tonasket), Bill Freeman and Robert Knotek (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Tom and Leann Evans (Riverside), and Jollie Hawkins (Tonasket), as well many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Margo will be laid to rest on Saturday October 9 th at 1 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Loomis, Washington. A gathering will follow at Gene and Debbi Burbery’s home.