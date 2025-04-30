Thomas Jim Allard passed away on April 11, 2025, at the age of 90. Jim was born on May 23, 1934, in Okanagan County.

Thomas Jim Allard passed away on April 11, 2025, at the age of 90. Jim was born on May 23, 1934, in Okanagan County.

He lived in Okanagan as a child, and then in the 1940’s they moved to a large farm in Chesaw, Washington where he attended school in Molson, Washington. After school, Jim enlisted in the Navy CBs which was short-lived due to a back injury.

He met and married his wife, Edith and had their first daughter in Tonasket. They moved to the coast and bought a house in Edmonds where they had two more daughters. Then they moved to Maltby where he raised his daughters until they graduated.

Jim was a hard worker. He owned his own business where he built spec and custom homes throughout Puget Sound. His homes were featured in the Mill Creek Show Street and in the 1988 Street of Dreams. He retired in Oroville, Washington, where he lived for many years, taking care of his horses. We were finally able to convince him in to move back to Snohomish to be closer to his family.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved horses, fishing and hunting. Horse were always a part of his life and he shared this joy with his family. He especially enjoyed fishing. He spent a lot of time out on his boat, which was moored at the Everett Marina and shared that joy with family and friends. He loved going out on the boat, but also enjoyed fishing in the creeks around Okanagan County just as much. He loved sharing this experience with his family and took every one of his kids and grandkids out to fish in a creek, as they were almost always guaranteed to catch a fish.

Bowling was another favorite pastime. He played on many leagues over the years and participated in many tournaments. He averaged high scores over the years including some 300 scores and bowled up until he was about 85.

Jim was a wonderful husband and father and he raised a family that he could be proud of. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edith; his parents, Mary and Basil Allard; his sister, Jean; his brother, Dennis and his son-in-law, Doug Fraser.

He leaves his daughters, Diana and her husband Mike and Gail and her husband Ty, Michelle and all his grandchildren, Tara and her husband Pete, Travis and his wife Ashley, Donavon, Zach, Hayden and Farah, Doug and his wife Ashley, Ashley and her husband Matt, along with his great-grandchildren Tatum, Makena, Liam, Roger and Spencer.

Jim/Dad/Grandpa will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Bergh Chapel in Oroville, Washington with a reception following at the Tonasket Eagles at 12:30 p.m.