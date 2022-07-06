Tamara Jolene (Harvey) LiaBraaten

Our beloved Tamara Jolene (Harvey) LiaBraaten, 45, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2022 in Yuba City, California. She was born in Omak, Washington to Greg and Glenda Harvey on August 7, 1976.

Tamara was raised on a sheep farm in Oroville, Washington. As a child, she would laugh gleefully as she watched the lambs frolic and play. At age 14, Tamara surrendered her life to Jesus and continued to faithfully follow His teachings.

She graduated from Oroville High School in 1994 and married Ben LiaBraaten on June 3, 1995. The two attended Washington State University together; and Tamara graduated with a degree in business in 1999. The following year, she gave birth to their first daughter, Jayda, followed by the birth of their second daughter, Marina in 2002, and their son, Isaac in 2008. In October 2014, Tamara opened “Flower Girl,” a floral and gift shop in Marysville, California.

Tamara is survived by her husband and children, father, Greg Harvey of Curlew, Washington; mother, Glenda Harvey of Oroville, Washington; sisters, Christina (Rob) Read of Post Falls, Idaho and Lynsey Cantlon (Erik) of Liberty Lake, Washington, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and very dear friends.

Tamara will be remembered for her sweet, kind and caring personality. She had genuine empathy and a delightful sense of humor. Her smile was radiant, her hugs warm and her heart pure. She was a nurturing mother, sister, daughter and friend. Tamara excelled at her profession of floral design and maintained a sweet working relationship with devoted clientele who recognized her talent. She will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, July 9, 2022, at Calvary Christian Center, Yuba City with a catered reception following at 530 Event Center, Marysville California. Graveside service will be held at Sutter Cemetery July 11 at 9 a.m.. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holycross Memorial Services.