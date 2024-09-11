Sharon Pearl, 71, died in Wenatchee, Wash. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Ellensburg, Wash.

Sharon passed away at the age of 71 in Confluence Hospital, Wenatchee, Washington.

She grew up on a cattle ranch in Ellensburg, Washington, moved to Kenmore, Washington and worked as an accountant for Arthur Andersen and Stevens Hospital and retired in Oroville, Washington.

She loved gardening, hiking in the Cascades, dogs, yoga, mentoring for children’s reading, and being with family. She was the best wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend that anyone could hope for.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Stuart; children. Lisa and Brian and siblings, Ab (Kathy), Doug, Phlip (Janet), Mary (Randy), (Bill and Barb), (Scott and Liz) and many loved nieces and nephews.

Donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Elmview in Ellensburg.