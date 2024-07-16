North Valley Hospital honored for ‘Quality Excellence’ by WSHA

NVH has been honored by the Washington State Hospital Association for the Critical Access Hospital Achievement of Quality Excellence program.

TONASKET – North Valley Hospital has been selected as one of 13 hospitals honored by the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) for the Critical Access Hospital Achievement of Quality Excellence program.

“This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services and improving patient outcomes,” John McReynolds, CEO of North Valley Hospital (NVH) in a recent press release.

The WSHA recognized these hospitals for their exemplary performance in key areas of healthcare quality improvement, including sepsis management, workplace violence prevention, diagnostic excellence, and addressing health disparities. The honored hospitals were selected based on their comprehensive reporting and adherence to quality measures that ensure the highest standards of care.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the WSHA for our dedication to quality improvement,” said McReynolds. “This achievement reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who strive every day to provide the best possible care to our community.”

North Valley Hospital joins a distinguished group of hospitals recognized for their quality excellence: Arbor Health (Morton, Wash.), Columbia Basin Hospital (Ephrata, Wash.), Forks Community Hospital (Forks, Wash.), Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.). Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco, Wash.), Newport Hospital & Health Services (Newport, Wash.), Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics (Ilwaco, Wash.), Providence Mount Carmel Hospital (Colville, Wash.), Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital (Chewelah, Wash.), St. Elizabeth Hospital (Enumclaw, Wash.), Summit Pacific Medical Center (Elma, Wash.) and Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, Wash.).

Each of these hospitals has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality improvement and patient safety, ensuring that residents across Washington State receive top-tier healthcare services, according to WSHA. The recognition by the association highlights the importance of continuous quality improvement efforts in enhancing patient care and safety.

“North Valley Hospital remains dedicated to advancing healthcare quality and will continue to implement innovative strategies to meet the evolving needs of our patients. We are grateful for the support of our community and the hard work of our staff, which made this achievement possible,” writes McReynolds

For more information about North Valley Hospital and its commitment to quality excellence, visit nvhospital.org.