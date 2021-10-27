Ruth M. Nixon

Ruth M. Nixon, age 88 of Tonasket, Washington, died on October 21, 2021 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. She was born March 18, 1933 in Tonasket to parents Harry and Pearl Beeman.

Ruth attended schools in Loomis and Tonasket. She married Charles Fisher and they had three sons, Allen, Dale and Gordon. She later married Jim Nixon and they had one son, Reggie.

Ruth worked first as a stamper at Thornton’s warehouse and then at Smith & Nelson until retiring in 2015. She also had her own cleaning business for Post Offices and the local phone company. Ruth was an avid gardener and loved to fish, especially in Toates Coulee Creek. She was a 50+ year member of the Tonasket Eagles.

Ruth is survived by one son, Dale Fisher of Tonasket; two brothers, Jerry Beeman and Bert Beeman of Tonasket; one sister, Linda Pauly of Utah and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sons Reggie, Allen and Gordon

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery with Pastor Brian Bowes officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bergh Chapel, 801 Main St., Oroville, Washington. Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.