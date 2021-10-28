Alex Douglas

With deep sorrow, we announce that Alexander Robb Douglas, 39, of Tonasket, Washington, peacefully went to his heavenly home on October 8th, 2021.

Born April 22nd, 1982, in Omak, Washington to John and Susan (Barnes) Douglas of Loomis, Washington. Alex grew up underfoot in the family-owned Palmer Mountain BBQ, riding in “Old Green” to feed cows with Uncle Jim, reloading ammunition with Uncle Jerry, playing Robin Hood to his beloved Nakiah’s Maid Marion, and making memories with best friends Ben and Wayne. He treasured his mom, often saying he had the best in the world.

Attending Oroville High School as a 2001 graduate, he enjoyed FFA, metal shop and football. After graduation, Alex traveled to WyoTech for diesel mechanics certification. From 2002- 2012, Alex lived in Spokane with his high school sweetheart and a special piece of his heart, Lily the wiener dog. Wed in 2005, Alex and Segornae welcomed their daughter, Erin Analise Douglas, in 2008. Erin was Alex’s greatest pride, as he often would tell you.

While Alex most often worked in machinery, mechanics and skilled carpentry, his passions were woodworking and finish work. Moving to the Skagit Valley in 2012, a liver transplant soon became a necessity after courageously battling PSC since childhood. Alex received a lifesaving transplant in 2013, giving him almost nine more precious years with friends and family.

In 2017, Alex returned to Okanogan County, where he was surrounded by much he loved. Driving his bright red Chevy truck brought him great joy. Alex loved teaching, sharing his love of Jesus with Erin, along with the satisfaction of creating things with your own hands; be it food, woodworking, or something they sandblasted. He shared his knowledge and skills with his nephews and nieces, taking them and Erin shooting, to the Uncles’ to learn about animals, or for adventure-filled drives up Toat’s Coulee. Uncle Alex would tell quarreling kids, “You’ll never have a better friend than your brother or sister.” Alex believed that whole-heartedly, enjoying close friendships with both his siblings. Hunting, fishing, shooting and time with family filled his final days, in what is truly God’s Country.

Alex is survived by his mother, Susan Roberts (Dick); father. John Douglas Sr.; daughter, Erin Douglas; brother, John Douglas II (Susan); sister, Lauren Hailey (Cory); nephews, Grayson and Rhyder; nieces, Tenley and Emily; step-siblings, Anita, Linda, Jim and many beloved aunts; uncles and cousins.

Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents Vic and Betty Barnes and Vallie and Gertrude Douglas.

All that knew Alex treasured his kind heart, quick sense of humor and optimistic outlook. He was a protector, having wise words, a helping hand and a hug to offer always. Our beloved son, father, uncle, brother, nephew, cousin and best friend will be missed until we meet again. We rejoice at the truth of salvation and have peace that Alex was well assured of his eternal life.

Alex’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on October 30th, 2021, at Loomis Community Church with Pastor Singer officiating. Join us after the service for food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor and giving the gift of life in Alex’s memory.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.