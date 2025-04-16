Dana Louise Kernan (McCoy) was born April 28, 1970 in Bothell, Washington to Dennis Richard “Rick” and Peggy Kernan.

Dana Louise Kernan (McCoy) was born April 28, 1970 in Bothell, Washington to Dennis Richard “Rick” and Peggy Kernan; both preceding her in death.

She is survived by her children, Braeden Richard Carter McCoy, Mikaela Ruth Anne McCoy and Xavier Harrison Lee McCoy; former spouse, Wade McCoy and er older sisters, Julie Kernan (Kastner) and Denese Balino.

Dana was a long-time resident of Oroville, Washington. She attended school in Oroville from kindergarten to high school, graduating there in 1988.

Many of you reading this met Dana when she was growing up in Oroville. From school, from the Tourist Information Center and from Oroville May Day Festival Princess in 1988.

After graduation, she attended State University of New York at Fredonia (SUNY). Dana lived in many different places: Texas, New York, Arizona and British Columbia. Eventually finding her way back home.

Many of you reading this met Dana after her return to Oroville, from the Gazette-Tribune, from the Eagles, from the Legion.

Whether you met her once or met her every day, you will never meet another like her.

Dana’s favorite flower was the daisy. Instead of sending flowers, the next time you see a daisy, give it a wink or a nod and say, “Thinking of you Dana.”

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Gather at Oroville Riverview Cemetery from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ceremony will start at noon. Followed by a reception at (TBD).

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.