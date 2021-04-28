Calvin Godwin

Calvin Huey Godwin, 79, of Tonasket, Washington, left for his heavenly home the morning of April 22, 2021. Calvin was born in Montague County, Texas on December 2, 1941 to L.D. and Florence (Wheeler) Godwin.

He grew up in the hills of Nocona, Texas as the sixth of seven children born to his parents. Calvin married his childhood sweetheart, Jean Dane, and after serving his country in the U.S. Army, moved to Washington to become an orchardist and raise their three children: Sammy, Robbie and Allen.

Calvin was a hard-working man and instilled that value deeply in his children. As the story goes, he came to Tonasket with nothing more than the dream of becoming an orchardist and twenty dollars to his name. Hard work, a dedicated wife, and blessings from the Lord made Calvin’s dream a successful one and provided him the means to be a generous father to his children and Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of Calvin’s greatest joys was raising food. In addition to orcharding, he grew an abundant garden on the periphery of his home orchard every summer. Calvin was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was known for his unique sense of humor as well as his little made-up songs and chants. More than anything, Calvin loved his family and was a wonderful father to his children and Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered with love and laughter for his generous heart and spunky personality.

He is survived by his son, Sammy Godwin (Gwynne) and their children and grandchildren Courtney (Pete), Evan and Baby Valentine, Etta and Lukes; daughter, Robbie Monroe (James) and their children and grandchildren Billy (Amber N.), Kaydence and Kamden; Tyler (Karen), Tylee and Tucker; Cayla, Harvey and Huey; Amber (Chance), Cayden and son, Allen Godwin (Stephanie), Bryce, Hunter, Grace, Megan, John and Allen Quinn. Calvin is also survived by his siblings Bill Godwin (Eunice) and Lena Camp (Paul) and is loved by numerous nieces and nephews. His wife, parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held on Friday April 30th at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. The service will be officiated by his former pastor, Wayde Blevins. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Jean, in the Tonasket Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.