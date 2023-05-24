Robert A. Zachman

After a sudden illness, Robert was taken home to heaven with his family by his side. He goes to the Gates fully surrendered and repented to God, free from his physical struggles.

Robert (Bob) was a longtime resident of Okanogan County. Born in Tonasket, Washington on June 8th, 1950, he became a true mountain man. He spent his life hunting, fishing, herding cattle, camping, raising hound dogs and logging. Bob worked in the logging industry for much of his life, skidding, cutting logs, driving cats and graders and acting as a Wood’s Boss. He earned the nickname “Paul Bunyan” while logging on the reservation.

Bob married an Omak girl, Janet Bachmeier, in 1973 and they raised a son, AJ and daughter, Christina. After a logging injury in the 80s, Bob went to Seattle Community College to train as a Denture Technician earning a 4.0 grade point.

The family moved back to Omak, Washington where he worked out of a dental lab in his home making dentures for local dentists. Later, he went on to become a Licensed Denturist and was then known as “The Tooth Fairy.” In addition to all this he made his own fishing lures and was an avid Bass Fisherman, who was active in tournaments and the local Okanogan Valley Bass Club.

After all this, Robert returned to his love of working in the woods. Unfortunately, in 2003 he had a serious logging injury which caused a severe traumatic brain injury and respiratory problems. Despite this he was still able to enjoy time with his family and help raise his granddaughters: Jenna and Kayla.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janet Zachman of Tonasket; his son, AJ Zachman and daughter-in-law Jessica Zachman, of Spokane Valley, Washington; his daughter, Christina Szabo and son-in-law Zsolt Szabo of Crystal River, Florida; granddaughters, Jenna and Kayla Zachman of Federal Way, Washington; sister, Karin Schertenlieb of Omak; brother, Theodore Zachman; nephew, Michael Zachman of Tonasket and nephew, Tony Zachman of Concrete, Washington

Robert was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church in Tonasket. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Zachman in 2017 and his father, Art Zachman in 1988, both of Tonasket. This husband, father, brother, uncle of many and friend to hundreds will be greatly missed!

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 29th at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Tonasket. Refreshments will be available after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hope Lutheran Church.

Robert requested his ashes to be scattered on Deer Ridge above Toat’s Coulee. He will return to his mountains once again.

Fish on Robert in Heaven. Catch them all!