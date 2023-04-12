Richard Sterling Webber

Richard Sterling Webber, 86 passed away with family by his side March 30,2023. Sterling was born April 16, 1936 in Tonasket, Washington to Alfred and Ursula.

He graduated high school in 1954, then spent a few years exploring the world and traveling. He joined the Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1960, to come back home to Tonasket. He worked at Landreth lumber mill until he began a great career at the BNSF Railroad and retired May 2000.

Sterling’s greatest enjoyments were spending time with his family, but especially his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and loved to take camping trips. He spent many years fishing and took lots of camping trips to Canada fishing with his good friend and brother-in-law, Bud Forthun. Every summer while his grandchildren were younger, he and grandma would take an annual summer camping trip to Canada as well with all the grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing pinochle, and spending time at the Casinos. Sterling was a member of the Oroville Eagles and enjoyed going with friends for meat draws, dinners and cards.

Sterling is survived by his siblings, John (Darla) Webber, Stan (Karen) Webber and Pat Cook; children, Rick (Teresa) Webber, Tari (Jerry) Utt and Tina Bell; grandchildren, Richie (Ryan) Bell, Brian (Cherisa) Bell, Ashley and Amber Utt, Stephanie (Tyrel) Swezey and April (Tyler) Acord; great grandchildren, Tyra, RJ, Talyn, Walker and Austin Bell, Hank and Beau Acord, Dillon Swezey and Jade Goss.

Sterling is proceeded in death by the love of his life of 57 years Doreen (Marchand) Webber and his parents, Alfred Webber and Ursula (Catlin) Allen.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the providers and staff at both North Valley Hospital and Tonasket Confluence Health and Lincare.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.