Richard Reed

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard Alan Reed, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend on January 14, 2025, at the age of 64. Richard passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children following a sudden brain aneurysm. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family, friends and many more whose lives were touched along his path.

A dedicated husband of 45 years, dad and grandpa, he was known for his infectious smile and overwhelming laughter. His infinite kindness, sense of humor and his eagerness to help anyone in need.

People came to him for his expertise, he was passionate about machine work, his profession of over 40 years. Richard’s deep-rooted love for music and his unwavering commitment to spreading love and kindness to everyone he encountered. He had a rare gift for making others feel loved, welcome and accepted, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Richard was known to some as “Old Yeller” talking to those who went to and from Umpqua Bank and surrounding areas, always commenting on cars, trucks and families.

He loved brewing beer, searching for rocks that called to him, listening to music and rocking in his chair on his porch with his wife, Dona.

He cherished spending all his time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always loved and supported them in whatever they did, taking an active role in their lives, always teaching, sharing advice on life skills and caring for them. Richard instilled many wonderful traits into his children including his love for music, vehicles, the outdoors, self-reliance, hardwork and kindness.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Dona Castillo-Reed; four children, Christopher Reed, Stephanie Hart (Thomas), Anthony Reed, Jennifer Aldana (Jesus); and four grandchildren; Elizabeth Hart, Elena, Vincent and Nicolas Aldana.

We appreciate our local EMT’s and Bergh’s Funeral Services and Crematory in care of his arrangements.

A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held this coming August.