Philip Johnson

The sails were trimmed for the last time for Philip Johnson, when he passed away on July 27, 2022, at his home in Oroville, Washington. The bell tolled his farewell on earth, and announced his final port of call in heaven.

Philip Wayne Johnson was born March 8, 1949 in Raymond, Washington to Earl Jay and Esther Thelma Johnson. He was one of eight children and we all loved to hear him tell his many adventures.

U.S. Navy

Phillip was an avid reader who learned constantly. He graduated from Omak High School in 1968 and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation.

His 20 year Navy career took him around the world on the USS Hancock and the USS enterprise. He was a proud Navy veteran and often said the sea had his heart and he was most at peace aboard ship.

Phillip returned to the Okanogan Valley after traveling and retirement. He spent many hours on his horse “Ace” riding in the Okanogan Highlands.

Phil was raised on a small cattle ranch and apple orchard in Omak on Duck Lake Road. He and his brother and sisters had many adventures, exploring Pogue flat. Phil enjoyed restoring saddles in his retirement and spoke with delight of his McClellan saddle.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Sharon, Sunshine and Charlotte and her son, James. He has survived by a brother, Gary, (Barbara) Johnson Livingston, Texas and sisters, Patti (Jack) Weaver, Pomeroy, Washington, Joyce (Keith) Edie, Mattawa, Washington and Ruby Townsend, Moses Lake, Washington. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Bruce Jensen, Pomeroy, Washington and Rick Didra, George, Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Ciola, many nieces and nephews and extended family and his children and grandchildren.

We miss you Phil, and take comfort, knowing we will see you again when the bell tolls for us. RIP in Jesus, sailor. Sail the heavenly seas.