Michael Kelly Glenn Paup died May 25, 2022 in Longview, Washington. Kelly was born December 22, 1963 in Omak, Washington to Glenn and Louise Paup.
He worked for the Oroville/Tonasket Irrigation District for several years prior to relocating to Longview.
Proceeded in death by both parents, Kelly is survived by his sister, Sharon (Jim) Wills of Longview; nephews, James (Traci) Wills of Longview; Roger Paul Wiest of Oroville, niece, Cari Denney, also of Longview, along with numerous extended family members.
Cremation has taken place and no service will be held per his request.