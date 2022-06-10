Michael Kelly Glenn Paup

Michael Kelly Glenn Paup died May 25, 2022 in Longview, Washington. Kelly was born December 22, 1963 in Omak, Washington to Glenn and Louise Paup.

He worked for the Oroville/Tonasket Irrigation District for several years prior to relocating to Longview.

Proceeded in death by both parents, Kelly is survived by his sister, Sharon (Jim) Wills of Longview; nephews, James (Traci) Wills of Longview; Roger Paul Wiest of Oroville, niece, Cari Denney, also of Longview, along with numerous extended family members.

Cremation has taken place and no service will be held per his request.