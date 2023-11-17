Patrick Clayton Gess

Patrick Clayton Gess, age 65, of Oroville, Washington died September 2, 2023, in Oroville. He was born November 7, 1957, in Sacramento, California to parents Orville and Vivian Gess.

He is survived by his children Patrick, Patricia, Jason, Jessica and Marsha and numerous grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Oroville American Legion. This will be potluck style, please bring a dish and all are welcome.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.