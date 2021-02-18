Obituaries

Patricia M. Clark

Patricia “Patty” M. Clark died Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1936.

by Gazette-Tribune
Patricia “Patty” Clark

Patricia “Patty” Clark

Patricia “Patty” M. Clark slipped away peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1936.

Patty is survived by her children, Brenna Calnan, Diane Sampson, Bob Rothrock and John Rothrock; her siblings, Darlene Cook, Lorraine Cook and Dan Miller and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Alice Miller and sister, Carol Peters.

We loved her tender heart and will honor and celebrate her life in the springtime with a memorial for close family and friends.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Mike Nelson
Michael Warren Nelson
 By Gazette-Tribune
Gordon Paul Radke
Gordon Paul Radke
 By Gazette-Tribune
Joanne Patricia Thorndike
Joanne Patricia Thorndike
 By Gazette-Tribune
Patricia Ann Ward
Patricia Ann Ward
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE