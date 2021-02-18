Patricia M. Clark

Patricia “Patty” Clark

Patricia “Patty” M. Clark slipped away peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1936.

Patty is survived by her children, Brenna Calnan, Diane Sampson, Bob Rothrock and John Rothrock; her siblings, Darlene Cook, Lorraine Cook and Dan Miller and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Alice Miller and sister, Carol Peters.

We loved her tender heart and will honor and celebrate her life in the springtime with a memorial for close family and friends.

