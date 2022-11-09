Patricia Frazier

Pat passed away November 7th, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. after a long illness at the age of 72.

Pat spent most of her life in the Oroville, Washington area. She lived and worked in Wenatchee, Washington for several years but moved back home after she retired.

Pat worked in the Kozy Kitchen and Fao’s restaurants when she was younger, in the warehouses sorting apples for a short time, then worked for Western Auto for many years. After moving to Wenatchee, she worked in one of the bookstores (which was her favorite job) and later became the cook at the hospital.

She loved her books, mostly mysteries, but liked to read most anything. She also loved gardening. When she first returned home from Wenatchee, she and her sister Carol moved into a place together. They had loads of fun planting flowers, vegetables of all kinds and making their own little botanical rainforest in the back yard.

Pat was born June 20, 1950, in Tonasket, Washington to Lola Mae Willis.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Lola; her brothers, Steve Frazier, Dennis Frazier and Clifford Willis and her sister, Billie Essary. Pat is survived by three other sisters, Carol Vandiver of Oroville, Cindy Dickerson of Tonasket and Teresa Roberts of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend an invitation to everyone to a Celebration of Life on November 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oroville Pentecostal Church.