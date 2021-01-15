Patricia Ann Ward

Patricia Ann Ward, age 89, of Tonasket, Washington, died on December 28, 2020 at home. Patricia was born on November 2, 1931 in Kingsburg, California.

Patricia was very active in the United Methodist Church in Oroville, Washington. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and she enjoyed ice skating parties with the girls. She was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, moving from California to Tonasket, Washington. She loved her flowers, she worked hard in the garden and baked and cooked. She lived her life to the fullest with family, friends and the love of God. Beloved Wife and Mother, we’ll miss you dearly.

Patricia is survived by sons, Jeffrey Dean Ward, Dennis Ray Ward; daughter-in-law, Cora Lynn Ward; sister, Joan; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life held on June 20, 2021 at 156 N. Siwash Creek Rd., Tonasket, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.