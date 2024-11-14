Michael Lidstrand, 74, Oroville, Wash., died Nov. 1, 2024. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Jamestown, ND to Mary Jean and Vernon Lidstrand.

Michael Lidstrand, 74, a resident of Oroville, Washington, passed away Friday, November 1, 2024, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington.

Mike was born December 19, 1949, at Trinity Hospital in Jamestown, North Dakota to Mary Jean and Vernon Lidstrand.

He attended St. John’s Academy and was a 1968 graduate of Jamestown High School. Mike received degrees from The North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota and Anoka Technical College in Anoka, Minnesota. He spent his career in turf management at golf courses throughout the U.S. and Bermuda. After moving to Oroville, he worked for Betta’s Services, shipping and receiving. Mike loved classic cars and enjoyed music and sports.

Survivors include his sisters, Patricia (Erik) Christensen, Baxter, Minnesota, Marianne (Mike) Harris, Aurora, Colorado; his brother, Thomas Lidstrand of Portland, Oregon and nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and recently deceased brother, David Lidstrand of Oroville, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at a future date, which will be announced.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is care of arrangements.