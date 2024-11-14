Christmas Tree Permits available for Colville and Okanogan -Wenatchee National Forests

COLVILLE-WENACHEE – Holiday season is just around the corner and for those individuals yearning to cut their Christmas tree from the national forest there are three options for obtaining a Christmas tree permit.

Permits may be purchased online through Recreation.gov, at some Colville and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices, and from local vendors.

Christmas tree permits cost $5 each. If they are purchased online there is an additional $2.50 charged for the transaction fee. Each tree permit allows a family to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small live transplant tree. Only two permits are allowed per household. The permits are non-refundable and are only usable on the national forest for which they were permitted. Christmas trees cannot be harvested in Wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas or tree plantations.

Most of the Forest is open to harvesting Christmas trees except as described in the “Need to Know” and “Planning your Trip” sections of your permit. The National Forests have provided District Christmas tree permit maps to assist people in determining which roads are open to vehicles (note that forest roads are not plowed during the winter) between Dec. 1 and 31.

Be sure to review these sections of your permit to ensure and harvest your tree from an open area on the forest and be sure to read and agree to all the tips and guidelines when selecting your tree.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit online for the Colville National Forest, go to Colville National Forest Christmas Tree Permit. For the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest go to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests Christmas Tree Permit. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Permits purchased online must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dash on the day when you remove your tree from the forest.

For the Colville National Forest traditional permits may be purchased from the Tonasket, Republic, Three Rivers and Newport-Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts offices. More information on locations and office hours can be found here.

Traditional permits for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest may be purchased from the Methow Valley, Wenatchee River, Cle Elum and Naches Ranger District offices. Be sure to check their locations and hours of operation here.

There are many local vendors selling national forest Christmas tree permits. A list of vendors for permits on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is posted online at https://bit.ly/3nM83Az, For vendors in the Colville National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/colville/passes-permits/?cid=FSBDEV3_053596.

High clearance four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended when driving on national forest roads during the winter months. Remember to leave early in the day to allow for maximum daylight. Also, be prepared for all types of weather. It is also a good idea to bring traction devices for cars, a shovel, warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight and a first aid kit. Don’t forget to bring a saw to cut down the tree, a tarp to wrap around the tree, and a rope to secure the tarp wrapped tree in place on your vehicle.

Some Forest Service roads are a part of the Washington State Sno-Park system and are closed to wheeled vehicle traffic and groomed for winter recreation. A Sno-Park permit is required to park at a Sno-Park beginning Dec. 1. Check the forest website or call ranger district offices for information on roads or suggestions on where to go for your tree.

For more information about the Christmas tree program on the National Forest, contact your local ranger district offices or visit the forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xV7SG.