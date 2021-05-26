Roger Earl Jackson

Roger Earl Jackson passed away on May 9, 2021 at the Colville Tribal Convalescent Center in Nespelem, Washington. Roger was born to Howard and Marian Jackson on August 22, 1939 in Sacramento, California.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally Jackson of Omak, Washington; a daughter, Mei Jackson of Spokane, Washington; a son, John Jackson (wife Brandi) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; a son, Andrew Jackson (wife Julie) of Duvall, Washington; six grandchildren, Brandon Wahl (wife Veronica Puente), Lane Howe, Eli, Emma, Piper, and Penelope; a sister, Myrna (husband Scott) Clements of White Swan, Washington and brother, Walt (wife Irene) of Snohomish, Washington.

Roger grew up in Kittitas, Washington and learned the value of hard work spending summers working on the Jackson farm in Badger Pocket and helping his father construct houses. He graduated from Kittitas High School in 1958 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.

He then took a job as a private school instructor in New York City and met his future wife Sally (Yee) on Martha’s Vinyard. Soon after Roger and Sally were married they moved to Washington State to start a self-sustaining dairy farm while also opening a small private school of their own which focused on development of critical life skills.

He will be remembered for his piano playing, his inherent understanding of mathematics, his independence and his biting sense of humor.

No memorial service is planned. Memorial gifts should be in the form of a donation to Anera.