Mary Joan Peery was born June 29th, 1932, in Clinton, Missouri to parents Luther and Grace Foster.

Joan met the love of her life Eddie “Bud” Peery, in 1948, while she was playing baseball. They married in February 1949, in Clinton Missouri. In 1950 they added a son, Eddie and in 1952 they added a daughter Louise.

Bud and Joan moved their little family to Washington in 1954. They eventually landed at the Palmer Lake area working for the Palmer Lake Land Company. In the next 10 years, they added to their little family making it a large family. Adding Rick, Martha, Donna, Lois, Darry and Darlene.

Along with raising her kids, Joan loved to fish, camp, and do things for and with her family and friends. Joan always had a large garden and lots of flowers. She also worked in the orchard with Bud. As the kids grew up, they also worked in the orchard. Joan instilled a good work ethic in all of the kids. She was a perfect example of what a mother and person should be. Joan also loved to square dance, they did this weekly and often traveled to Canada to dance.

There are so many memories to look back on as her dinner table was always overflowing with friends and family. The holidays made for a full house, with all the family gathering at her house. Through the years Mom’s house was a place of gathering. She was a wonderful cook and baker, no one left hungry. She found time to can and bake while working full-time. She processed everything from her large garden. She and Bud retired in 1992 after 38 years. They took advantage of retirement and traveled in their motorhome, along with family and friends. Joan loved to go to the casinos and play the slot machines.

Joan was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is loved and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Eddie “Bud,” her parents Luther and Grace, brothers and sisters and a great-grandson, Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Eddie (Judy) Peery of Loomis; Louise (Tom) Scott of Molson, Rick (Tammy) Peery of Loomis, Martha (Steve) Zareski of Post Falls, Idaho, Donna Peery of Arlington, Lois (Dave) Stansbury of Riverside, Darryl (Penny) Peery of Loomis and Darlene (Ron) Wilbourn of Loomis. Joan is also survived by 22 grandkids, 51 great-grandkids and 10 1/2 great-great grandkids.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 at 11 AM at the Loomis Community Church, officiated by Tom Scott. Burial at the Loomis Mt. View Cemetery to follow. The ladies of the church will serve a meal following the burial.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Loomis Fire and Rescue Youth Association, or the charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.