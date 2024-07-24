Marion L. Neal

Born September 27, 1923, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle, Washington to Orlo and Wilhelmina Little. She was the oldest of three siblings.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Greenleaf; brother, William (Bill) Little; husband, Harry Neal; son, Harry Michael Neal and son, Robert (Bobby) Neal at age four. She will be missed by daughters, Sue Ward and Pat (and Doug) Kee; eight grandkids and 16 great-grandkids spread across the globe. She will also be missed by Jennifer Bourne, friend, roommate, caregiver.

Marion’s work career consisted of being a bank teller in Redmond, cafeteria worker at Redmond Junior High. On occasion, she was a firefighter when Mike and friends started a fire in the barn; meat packer when dad got a deer; chauffer; seamstress; ace bowler on league; berry picker as her dad sold strawberries and raspberries — it was ingrained so there was blackberry jam making every year too. Volunteered at Evergreen Hospital’s Gift Store and she stuffed bulletins at Overlake Christian Church and Oroville Free Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Family was always most important for Marion. She was present for new grandbabies arrivals; she made birthday calls and holiday visits.

She was a good sport on her 100th birthday as she didn’t want a party so we had three or four of them making sure she was celebrated the whole year. She was a very special lady.

Celebration of a Life well lived will be July 27, 2024 at 2p.m at Oroville Free Methodist Church.