Shari Maureen Skipper died on July 11, 2024 in Wenatchee, Wash. Shari was born on May 16, 1950, to Joe and Joy Wisdom.

Shari Maureen Skipper passed away on July 11, 2024 in Wenatchee, Washington after a long battle with a heart-related disease. Shari was born on May 16, 1950, to parents Joe and Joy Wisdom, who both preceded her in death.

She spent the majority of her life in Eastern Washington. She was well-known in the Oroville and Tonasket area as a friendly and outgoing person.

In recent years Shari and her husband, Martin Skipper, have made their home on the Stoddard Ranch of Tonasket. She was a great hostess to many ranch activities. She will be missed by many friends and relatives.

Shari is survived by husband, Martin Skipper of Tonasket; son, Elliot Gates of Spokane, Washington; brothers, Ernie Wisdom of Oroville, Washington and Tim Alexander of Yakima, Washington. Also, a number of younger relatives.

No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.