Marion Alonzo Gadberry was born March 17, 1940, in Tonasket, Washington to parents Lon and Dorothy (Nielson) Gadberry. He went to be with his Lord on February 20, 2025, in Surprise, Arizona.

He attended school in Loomis, Washington for two grades then moved to Oroville, Washington in 1948, finishing High School in 1958. While going to Yakima Valley Junior College, he met Jeannette “Jan” Whitman and they married in 1963. In 1965, after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in German and a minor from Western Washington College, the family, now three with daughter Shannon, moved to Hannover, Germany to get experience in the German language.

Marion taught for three years in East Wenatchee, where son Bradley joined the family. He then returned to get his master’s degree from the University of Oregon from whence he taught six years in Medford, Oregon where he also was elected to the Medford City Council. He finished up 32 years as a high school teacher in Oroville from 1977 to 1999. Summers in Oroville he worked for the U.S. Immigration Service on the border. Jan was teaching at Oroville Elementary during these years.

In retirement, Marion and Jan built another home in Ocean Shores, Washington, traveled extensively in Europe, lived in a motorhome for nine years traveling the Southwest and Mexico, then bought into a resort in Surprise, Arizona for wintering, only recently moving to Everett, Washington near the families.

Marion will be missed for his family photography, as he always insisted on having documentation of all get-togethers. He also produced several woodworking projects which became his hobby in Arizona. He could start a conversation with anyone which led to many interesting relationships! And he was a Republican most of his life, maybe having voted Democratic once for J.F.K.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lon & Dorothy Gadberry; his brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Jeanie Gadberry; his nephews, William Gadberry and Steven Gadberry. Survivors are his wife, Jan and her extended family, daughter, Shannon (Mark) Beaver; son, Bradley (Donna) Gadberry; grandchildren, Brianne (Sean) Beauchamp, Brenden (Alya) Beaver, Carly (Edder Martinez) Gadberry, Ashley Gadberry, great-granddaughters, Riley and Peyton Beauchamp, Emilia Beaver; sister, Nancy (Dennis) Peterson; nephews, Lon Wilburn, Scott (Karen) Wilburn, Gerry (Dani) Gadberry; niece, Bonnie (John) Bundy and all extended families.

In lieu of services, memorials may be made in Marion Gadberry’s name to the Oroville Scholarship Foundation (orovillescholarshipfoundation.org), the American Cancer Society, or a charity of choice. The interment will be later in the Mountainview Cemetery in Loomis, Washington.