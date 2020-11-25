Marilyn Ethel Finsen

Marilyn Ethel Finsen (Fisher), 78, of Oroville, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on November 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Marilyn was born on March 22, 1942 in Oroville to the late Orville and Ethel Fisher (Borders).

Marilyn was raised in Oroville where she attended Oroville High School. After high school, Marilyn met James Howard and moved to Texas where she welcomed her daughter Tammy. After several years away, Marilyn decided Oroville was home for her and Tammy.

Soon after returning home, Marilyn began to nanny Jerry and Jeff Hilderbrand for the widower Zeke Hilderbrand. As their relationship developed, they decided to marry and raise their children together. After 10 years of marriage, they added a daughter, Lisa and a year later they welcomed their son, John, to their family. As her family grew, Marilyn was always busy following all of her kids through many school activities and was always in the bleachers cheering them on hardly ever missing a game. Once the grandkids started school, she followed them with their activities and sports as well. Watching her family grow and play gave her a lot of pride.

Marilyn and Zeke owned the Pastime Tavern for 30 years where she could be found helping to keep the place fun and making friends. After a long and successful partnership, Marilyn and Zeke grew apart and later divorced.

Marilyn was swept off her feet by Kenneth Finsen and after many adventures of camping and fishing together they decided to spend the rest of their lives together and were married in 1995. Marilyn and Kenneth loved spending time together and could be found out in the shop working and building many craft projects. They also took great pride in the beautiful rock garden they built together along with the yard that overlooks the river. Marilyn spent countless hours building bird houses adding her special rocks that she loved to collect. She would take the grandkids to the shop to have them help her in building their own which they will cherish forever.

During this period of her life, Marilyn was also very active at the Hodges American Legion Post 84 where she was an Auxiliary member for over 20 years. Marilyn, who faithfully dedicated her time and love, was a volunteer bar manager and she also organized many fundraisers for the Legion. One of the most memorable being the M&M (Marilyn & Marilyn) hamburger night once a week to raise money for the lodge, booster club, and many other charities.

Marilyn had a unique way about her – you never had to wonder what she was thinking. Many appreciated and admired her for that, and she will forever have a special place in our hearts.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Ethel Fisher; her sister, Betty Cline and previous husband, Zeke Hilderbrand.

Marilyn is survived be her loving husband, Kenneth Finsen; her children, Tammy (Rick) Peery, Jerry (Natalie) Hilderbrand, Jeff (Cathy) Hilderbrand, Lisa (Mike) Carlquist, John (Cori) Hilderbrand and Connie Finsen; three sisters, Nancy (Dick) Waddell, Carol (Robert) Walker and Linda (Jim) Lutz and one brother, Lee (Christine) Fisher. Marilyn also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren that she loved spending time with and who cherished her, along with many nieces and nephews that will always remember the “spatula shaking” at breakfast time during our family reunions. Marilyn had many close friends that adored her and will always remember her.

Marilyn’s family will gather at Full Circle up Nine Mile where she will be set free to her final resting spot to be with her mom and dad. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn’s wishes are to donate in her name to the Auxiliary of Hodges American Legion Post 84, P.O. Box 272, Oroville, WA. 98844 or to the Wellness Place, Compassionate Cancer Support, 609 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801.