Carol Faye Pucket

Carol Faye Pucket, age 77, of Oroville, died November 13, 2020. She was born February 10, 1943 in Scobey, Montana to parents Bud and Helen Dahl.

Carol loved playing cribbage with her husband, watching the wildlife in her yard, reading, and watching bull riding. She was a member of the Eagles Club.

She is survived by her children, Terri Dahl, Jerry Crane and Donna King; siblings; Art, Diane, Linda, Lois, Sharon, Judy, Benny and Kenny and grandchildren, Amanda Crane, Dalton Crofutt, Renee Lucero and Hailee Lucero. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Helen and her husband, Roy Pucket.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.