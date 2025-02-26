Marija Welton, 74, of Tonasket, died Jan. 29, 2025. She was born Sept. 04, 1950 in Montreal, Quebec to Zenonas Bakaitis and Marija Bakaitis.

Marija Welton, age 74, of Tonasket, Washington, died on January 29, 2025 on the shores of Aeneas Lake. She was born on September 04, 1950 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to parents Zenonas Bakaitis and Marija Bakaitis.

Marija was born shortly after her parents arrived in Canada as refugees during World War II. She grew up speaking three languages and was the first generation in her family to go to college. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University in Montreal in 1971 and a Master’s in Social Work at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario in 1977.

Marija moved to Calgary, Alberta in her 30s where she met her husband, Rick and had their two daughters, Janine and Allison. It was during her time in the Canadian Rockies that Marija discovered her passion for mountains and the outdoors. She loved ice climbing, skiing, hiking, ice skating and mountain biking, all of which she did with enthusiasm right up until the moment of her death.

Marija and her family moved to Tonasket in 1997 where she raised her daughters and was an active member of the community, volunteering with the schools, attending Okanogan Highlands Alliance events and assisting during community emergencies such as wildfires.

Professionally, Marija served the communities of the Okanogan Valley as a Marriage and Family Therapist for many years and was passionate about mental health and the impact that stories have on human lives. She inspired joy, service, adventure and self-reflection in those around her and she will be dearly missed by so many.

Marija is survived by her husband, Richard Welton and daughters, Janine Welton and Allison Welton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zenonas and Marija Bakaitis and Al Bakaitis, her brother and childhood companion.

Time and place of service: Details to come, possibly May or June

Marija loved contributing to conservation and environmental stewardship. If you’re able, please consider making a donation to Okanogan Highlands Alliance in her honor (okanoganhighlands.org)

Planting a tree or garden, taking a walk in nature and helping enhance the life of another living being would also be a beautiful way to remember Marija.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.