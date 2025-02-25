Don G. DeVon died on May 1, 2024, at the age of 84. He was born February 27, 1940 to Don L. and Francis (Moore) DeVon.

Don went all 12 years plus kindergarten to Okanogan Schools graduating from Okanogan High School in 1958. He was Student Body President of both the junior and senior high school, an all-county football player and was the first chair for the all-county band playing the trumpet. He played Taps for the county military funerals, he was in honor band. He also played with the Wenatchee Drum and Bugle Corp. In addition, Don went to Boys State.

He graduated from Central Washington University and went on to Whitworth to get accredited as a guidance counselor

Don was a high school guidance counselor and was picked as the number one guidance counselor in the United States. He also was picked as the number one Indian guidance counselor for the United States a few years later at another school. The University of Seattle picked him as the number one high school guidance counselor for the state and he was also picked as the number one guidance counselor for the Western States.

Don worked as a vice principal, teacher and guidance counselor at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary.

He taught or worked as a counselor for 46 years in several schools, including Cashmere, Wenatchee, Walla Walla Penitentiary, Oroville, Palm Desert, California, Zillah, White Swan, and Wellpinit. He coached baseball and hockey. He sent many to college, many to play sports as he coached so some got to go to professional hockey, plus a lot of football, track, and baseball players to college and even one got into the Olympics he said.

Both of Don’s parents were from pioneer families. Don had brothers, Dovel and Monte DeVon; sisters, Lois (DeVon) Rose, (Dee Dee) Adelia (DeVon), Alden Dorf and a cousin, Larry DeVon, who was raised with Don as a brother, all preceded him in death. Don’s son, Jon G. DeVon, died on February 22, 2024.

Don is survived by his brother, Dale; daughter, Nicole (DeVon) Jackson in Louisiana and his two granddaughters, Peighton and Alizae DeVon.