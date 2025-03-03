Tonasket Council honors Mailloux for her years of service

Mayor René Maldonado presented Gayle Mailloux with a certificate of appreciation honoring her service as the former Planning Commission Chair.

TONASKET- During the Tonasket City Council on Feb. 25, Mayor René Maldonado presented Gayle Mailloux with a certificate of appreciation, honoring her dedicated service as the former Planning Commission Chair.

Mailloux, who recently resigned from her position after serving for 20 years, was commended for her years of commitment and leadership.

Tonasket City Planner Kurt Danison attended the meeting to briefly explain Accessory Dwelling Units, water/sewer charges, the Flood Hazard Management Plan and the process of annexing property into the city.

According to Danison, the Department of Ecology is focused on risk when considering a flood hazard management plan.

“What we want to understand is, with these new maps, what are the risks going to be to the people that live there? Another aspect of it is, what do you do with the permit process?” said the planner.

Danison said he would envision a plan to come up with standard plans and specifications for foundations. “So each individual landowner doesn’t have to hire an engineer to figure out their engineered foundation to build their house. Whether it’s six feet, four feet, or ten feet above ground level, in order to meet floodplain requirements.”

Furthermore, Danison said he hopes to have standard plans for business owners. “Businesses and industry have to floodproof, not elevate,” adding that the plan will include all of that.

“This is something that if we’re fortunate to get the money, we can figure out how to match and come up with a plan. Know where we’re going in the future and be able to help mitigate the risks,” said Danison.

Danison said someone from the city will have to press send on Thursday, for the Floodplain grant.

“Hopefully, we will have it done tomorrow, we will see,” said Danison.

During Public Comment, Ryan Stucker said he was present at the meeting to gather information regarding having a log deck on his property.

“Basically, what I’m doing is I’m working with the Forest Service on a service contract where I’m required to remove the wood and then I’m reselling it. I needed a place to store it and we already own that place. I’ve basically lived in unincorporated Okanogan County all of my life and I’m used to being able to do those things. I didn’t mean to violate any rules,” said Stucker.

Stucker said he is willing to work with the city and is curious as to what his future options are. “I think I have it sold and it’s going to start leaving here soon. As soon as I can get the trucks in and out of there.”

Councilmember Teagan Levine said she believes one of the concerns is the log deck stays during the summer, “then it becomes a fire hazard.”

The council and Danison discussed some of the options available.

Councilmember Patti Hill added, “I just wanted to say that Ryan Stucker has the business and he employs 15 people.”

“We want to support the business,” said Hill.

Next on the agenda was the Perfect Passage Update.

“The only thing I want to make sure to say is that we do not have a traffic plan yet. We will get that out whenever we get it. We still have a tentative start date of March 10. We are trying to put all of our information out to all of our sources as fast as we can,” said Councilmember Alisa Weddle.

Levine said there was discussion about the benches, tree guards and bicycle racks. She said the order is being worked on and is in the process.

“Our Capital Budget Request was submitted,” said Levine.

Levine made a motion to approve and authorize the mayor to sign the North Valley Hospital Franchise Agreement Amendment. The motion was seconded by Council member Jeff McMillan. After some discussion, the motion was passed unanimously.

During Perfect Passage meetings and discussions, one of the main concerns during construction is parking for the hospital patrons. Councilmember Weddle and City Clerk Alice Attwood met with three of the Tonasket Eagles Board of Trustees and asked if they would be interested in allowing hospital patrons to park in a portion of their parking lot during the project.

According to Weddle, it was discussed that parking would be from Monday through Thursday, during the day. There would be movable signage that would be moved each evening, with a suggested rent of $150 per month.

“We are waiting to hear back. It was a really positive conversation, but we haven’t gotten an official word back that they are willing to do that. It is 16 places right along the alley that we’re looking to section off just for patients,” said Weddle.

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday, March 11, at 7 p.m.