Margieree York Guyll

Margieree York Guyll, age 89, of Oroville Washington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2024. She passed peacefully with her daughter at her side. She spent her last day at NVEC in Tonasket, Washington surrounded by love. Margie was born at home in Bear Creek Township near De Queen, Arkansas on September 23, 1934, to Benjamin Fred York and Alpha Myrtle Ballard York.

She spent part of her childhood in Arkansas living deep in the woods where she loved to play outdoors with her younger siblings and her one-legged pet chicken. Born to farm and ranch hands, the family moved where they could find work. Living in Dumas, Texas; Bakersfield, California and eventually Oroville at age 12. She said they looked like something out of the novel “Grapes of Wrath.” She grew up working in the fields alongside her mom and siblings. After moving to Oroville, she worked in apple harvest and any other jobs she could find from the packing sheds to housekeeping. One of her first jobs outside of agriculture was as a housekeeper for Ben and Hazel Prince. She often spoke fondly of Hazel over the years.

In 1953, at the age of 19, she met the love of her life, Chester (Chet) Guyll at the PC of G in Oroville. They married on July 8, 1955 and honeymooned at Bonaparte Lake Resort. She never lost her love of the outdoors and tried to foster that same adventurous spirit in their five kids. Chet worked in a mill and Margie worked odd jobs, most often as a caregiver. They never had much but always loved sharing what they had with others during their 61 years together.

Margie spent the last five years of her life at North Valley Extended Care where she continued her ministry of caring for others, spending time with the other residents and staff trying to brighten their day and help in any way that she could. Sometimes she could be found holding a resident’s hand and talking to them to comfort them, other times she would tease her friends and the staff members in an effort to get a laugh. She enjoyed visits from her family and friends and often pestered her sister Mary into bringing her some kind of homemade treat.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) Guyll of Colville, Washington, Derek Guyll of the Philippines and daughter, Rebecca Guyll of Oroville, Washington, as well as her sisters, Mary (Richard) Ellis of Oroville, Washington and Lenora Williamson of Silverton, Oregon; her brother, Lawrence (Lorena) Guyll, along with 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Myrtle; her husband, Chet; daughter, Deanna Guyll; son, Bradford Guyll; brothers, Dean York and Fred York.

A memorial will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship in Oroville Washington on March 23, 2024 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Randy McAllister. The interment will be at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made in her name to North Valley Extended Care where she received amazing care.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.