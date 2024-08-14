Marcia Wright of Oroville, Wash. was born June 29, 1948 to Oren W. Wright and Lottie M. Wright in Ellensburg, Wash. She died July 27, 2024.

Marcia Ann Wright, born on June 29, 1948, at Valley General Hospital in Ellensburg, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2024, in Tonasket, Washington. She was the beloved daughter of Oren W. Wright and Lottie M. (Johnsen) Wright.

Raised in Lynnwood, Washington, due to her father’s career, Marcia graduated from Chelan High School in 1968. She then pursued her dream of becoming a beautician, enrolling in Beauty School in Wenatchee. Marcia’s career took her to Cashmere and later to Oroville, where she worked at Apples Beauty Salon. She then partnered with Sandy Peterson to create Sandy and Marcia Beauty Salon, a venture she cherished until her retirement due to health reasons.

Her work ethic, dedication to family, servant’s heart, infectious smile, patience, encouragement and affection inspired everyone she met. It was an honor to know her and be loved by her.

Marcia’s legacy extends beyond her professional life. She is survived by her two sisters, Millie Henkle and Evelyn Gribble, along with numerous nieces and nephews who hold her memory dear. In addition to her biological family, Marcia became a member of the DeVon family through her long-term relationship with Dale DeVon and she lovingly became Granny to many cherished grandchildren.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Oren W. Wright Sr.; her brother, Oren Wright Jr.; and her mother, Lottie M. Wright.

Marcia’s warmth, kindness and dedication to her craft enriched the lives of many. She will be remembered fondly by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched through her work and personal connections.

A family service will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at noon on Tuesday the 20th of August to honor Marcia’s life and contributions. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Captives in Marcia’s memory.