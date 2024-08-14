Top two candidates will move on to General Election

The official results from Okanogan County’s Aug. 6 Primary Election will be certified on Aug. 20.

OKANOGAN COUNTY- The official results from Okanogan County’s Aug. 6 Primary Election will be certified on Aug. 20, confirming candidates who will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office last updated the ballot. count on Monday Aug. 12, showing the following (early) county and state-wide results:

Congressional District 4 – U.S. Representative: The race for Congressional District 4, which includes a large area of central Washington, covering the counties of Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat; and parts of Adams and Franklin counties, shows a somewhat close race between Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse and Republican Jerrod Sessler. Sessler leads in the early count 47,702 (32.96 percent) and incumbent Newhouse trails with 34,036 (23.52 percent). Sessler and Newhouse were also number one and two among Okanogan County voters.

Legislative District 7 – State Representative Pos. 1: The race for Legislative District 7 includes all of Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties, along with portions of Grant and Spokane counties. The largely rural district is represented by Shelly Short in the state senate and state representative (incumbent) Jacquelin Maycumber currently holds the position of Pos.1. Maycumber did not file for re-election, leaving the seat open. Republican Andrew Engel holds the early lead of 14,409 (45.4 percent) and Republican Soo-Ing Moody is second with 8,439 (26.6 percent). Moody, from Twisp, garnered the most votes in Okanogan County, f0llowed by Engle.

Legislative District 7 State Representative Pos. 2: Leading the race for Legislative District 7 Pos. 2 is Republican Hunter Abell with 12,024 (34.69 percent) and the next top vote getter is Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean with 9,922 (28.62 percent). In Okanogan County Dean received the most votes and Abell was second.

Okanogan County Commissioner, District 3: Republican Nick Timm has the early lead with 1,274 (46.33) of the votes and Republican Marc Doney gathered 723 (26.29 percent) votes. Both are running for vacancy left by Commissioner Chris Branch who has held the seat since 2016 but did not file for re-election.

Okanogan County Commissioner, District 2: Unchallenged Incumbent Andy Hover received 2,953 (92.22 percent) of the votes.

Okanogan County Public Utility Commissioner, District 2: Lauren McCloy holds 2,190 ( 48.74 percent) of the votes and Wayne Stevie received 1, 243 (27.67) votes.

The number of registered voters in Okanogan County are 25,945 with 12,050 ballots counted. There are an estimated 68 ballots left to be counted. The next count will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.