Leon ‘Buddy’ Fritz Jr.

Leon Fritz Jr., affectionately known as Buddy, was born June 3, 1953 in Poteet, Texas, to Leon and Helen Fritz. Buddy passed away at home on October 23, 2019.

He enjoyed being around people. He knew no strangers, only friends he had not met yet. Buddy liked to help others. For example, from helping elderly friends with their yard work, working on their cars and what ever the person needed done at the time. He had a warm smile and a laugh that was very contagious.

Buddy is survived by his mom, Helen Fritz. Anyone that knew Buddy knew that he loved and adored his mother very much. Usually if you saw Buddy, Helen was close by his side, no matter what they were doing together, from fishing, cutting wood or yard sales. Especially the poker games that his mother and Karen Cook played together. But somehow his mom won the most hands, but Buddy did not mind losing to his mom.

Buddy leaves behind his very special friend and soulmate, Karen Cook; his daughter, Beth (Randy) in Moses Lake, Washington; his son, Butch (Jill) in Oregon and stepson, Johnny in Moses Lake. He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



He also left his three young favorite card players who are Jovanni and Kaiden Ruiz and Jayden Glover. The kids say he will always be the King of their card game. He is greatly missed when they play his game. They use his favorite expression when he would win which is “Bam!”

And, he also left behind his special friend Ted Beeman. “Tedo” was a pillar of strength and compassion during Buddy’s stay at their home while he took his cancer treatments. Cheryl Beeman and Deresa Gimlin both considered Buddy as family and greatly miss him.

Buddy touched the lives of so many people that we cannot possible name everyone. He is greatly missed and left a huge hole in so many peoples lives.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Leon Fritz Sr. and his special brother, Lee Fritz and his wife Carol Fritz.

Buddy was loved by so many people and there is so many memories of what we have all shared with him that this is what keeps him alive in our hearts and in our minds, and he will continue to live on, through us.

May Buddy be forever happy roaming the hills riding his white horse.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.