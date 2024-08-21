Lawrence Arnold Hepfer

Lawrence “Larry” Hepfer was born June 4, 1952 in Wenatchee, Wash. to Dale (Pete) Booth and Margaret Wandola Hepfer. He died on Nov. 7, 2023 in Oroville, Wash.

Larry was born on June 4, 1952 in Wenatchee, Washington to Dale (Pete) Booth and Margaret Wandola Hepfer. He passed away on November 7, 2023 at his home in Oroville, Washington.

He lived in the Chelan area as a kid, later moving to Wenatchee and then to Oroville. He loved horse trading with his friends and fishing and hunting.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Marti Worrell of Oroville; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Brianna, Alyssa, Havannah, Chris, Seaera and Dodge; six great-grandchildren and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Scheila; daughter, Camille (Cami) Coggins; his aunt and uncle, Junie and Grant Roundy of Entiat, Washington and numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Oroville Eagles. This will be a potluck, so bring your favorite dish and join the family.

