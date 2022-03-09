Lawrence A. Eder

Lawrence was born on March 18, 1938, in the Oroville Hospital to his parents Charles Eder Sr. and Mary Eder.

In 1956 Lawrence graduated high school and three years later married Lynn (McDaniel) Eder on May 2, 1959. Larry worked for the family sheep and cattle ranch until 1967. He then bought Shell Oil Distributorship and ran that until the 70s. Next he core drilled for Boyles Brothers Drilling until 1977. He then purchased the U & I Tavern, running it until 1983. Upon selling the tavern, he ventured to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska during winter time to work Snow Removal. He then drove and purchased a logging truck, running that until he retired in 2005.

Some activities Larry enjoyed after his retirement included, rodeo, raising his buffalo, a big garden and attending the local farmer markets.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Lynn Eder of Oroville; his son, Jon Eder of Kent City, Michigan; his son, Joe Eder and his wife Dawn of Oroville; his daughter, Terri Eder and her husband Jason Caswell of Oroville; grandson, Brent Kallstrom of Oroville; granddaughter, Courtnee Kallstrom of Spokane and brother, Charles Eder Jr., of Oroville.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Mary Eder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.