Bruce Ralph Farver

Ralph Bruce Farver

“Farver” has been a well known and respected name in the Tonasket area for several generations. Bruce’s family members, along with his many friends, acquaintances and employers can eagerly attest to the fact that throughout the 87 years of his life, Bruce full well, upheld the high quality of the name “Farver.”

U.S. Army

It is impossible to, in but a few words, sum up 87 years of life well-lived. Taking note of some of the “high points” of Bruce’s life: Not long after graduating from Tonasket High School in 1952 Bruce enlisted for a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army. Our military papers seem to indicate that even after being discharged he was considered to be held “in reserve” for a period. Some time later he received his official “Honorable Discharge” papers, along with a “Good Conduct Medal.”

The major event in Bruce’s life was his marriage to Lynda (O’Neil) Farver in 1961. Lynda, who was from Oroville, gained Bruce’s attention. Bruce and Lynda dated and it quickly became apparent that he couldn’t live without her. From their union sprang forth four more Farvers: Dave (Annette), Sam (Gretchen), Jamie (Dale) and Elsa.

Bruce’s honesty, strong work ethic and dependability were rewarded by employment at a local sawmill (where he lost an eye – which “hindered” but never stopped him), several years at Western Farmers, and then working as a manager at Chief Tonasket Growers from 1969 until 1997. Bruce and Lynda were (are) active members of the Tonasket Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Bruce served faithfully as a Deacon there for many years. They also belonged to the Comancheros Horse and Rodeo Club.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Lynda Farver; children, Dave (Annette), Sam (Gretchen), Jamie (Dale) and Elsa; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph B. and Wauneta (Catlin) Farver; sisters, Roberta, Lois and Carol and his son-in-law, Nathan Redberg via his daughter Elsa.

In conclusion, it is so fitting that when Bruce retired from Chief Tonasket in 1997, a part of his award specifically spells out in writing his, “Loyalty, Hard-work, and Friendship.” In my opinion, which is shared with many, those three well deserved words quite accurately sum up Bruce Ralph Farver. May he rest in peace ‘till Jesus comes.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Tonasket Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1 p.m. A fellowship is to follow at the Tonasket Senior Center at 3 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.